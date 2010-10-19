This Former Analyst Took A 75% Salary Cut To Make Lobster Rolls

Luke Holden didn’t like dishing out $24 for for lobster rolls, which only had a morsel of lobster in them anyway.



So he leased a space in the East Village, left his job as an analyst at a boutique investment firm and launched Luke’s Lobster, Businessweek reports.

The former UBS intern has taken a 75% salary cut in his transition from Wall Street to lobster rolls and now works way longer hours than he did laboring on M&A deals at his old job.

Holden says i-banking was a 9:30 am to 1:00 am gig; lobster-ing lasts from 7.30 am until 2:00 am.

He hails from Maine, where his father’s company supplies sustainable seafood to Whole Foods and the government. So he didn’t have to look far for a trusted lobster distributor.

The father-son team halved the start-up costs and now the business, which opened a second store on the Upper East Side, is in the black.

And lucky for us, now a lobster roll, chips, and a soda will set you back $16. Still no bargain, but certainly a vast improvement on his predecessors.

For the full story, go to Businessweek >

