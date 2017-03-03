The former Uber engineer who said she was sexually harassed says Uber is blaming her for all the deleted accounts

Susan Fowler, the former Uber engineer, says Uber is investigating her and blaming her for the rash of users who have deleted their accounts of the ride-hailing service.

Uber launched an investigation into its workplace after Fowler published a tell-all blog post last month in which she said she experienced sexual harassment at the company. Fowler said she was sexually harassed by a manager, ignored by HR, and was told by another manager she could be fired for reporting things. Her claims caused Uber to launch an investigation lead by former US Attorney General Eric Holder.

Since then, Fowler has said publicly that people are investigating her and asking her acquaintances for personal information about her. Uber at the time denied any involvement, telling Business Insider that “this behaviour was wrong.”

In her tweet on Thursday, Fowler pointed the finger directly at Uber for the investigation into her, alleging that Uber has even hired a law firm for the job. Fowler said she’s retained her own attorney.

Uber did not immediately return a request for comment.

Here’s Fowler’s tweet:

Uber names/blames me for account deletes, and has a different law firm -not Holders – investigating me. I have hired https://t.co/IBL14Vj4o1

— Susan Fowler Rigetti (@susanthesquark) March 2, 2017

