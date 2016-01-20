Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is launching a new fitness software startup

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is talking about launching a new startup.

In an announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning, Costolo said he and cofounder Bryan Oki are “building a software platform that reimagines the path to personal fitness.”

Oki is the founder of Fitify, a company offering world-class fitness services to companies’ employees.

Previously, he worked for CrossFit, a wildly popular core-strength and conditioning workout. And Costolo himself is a fitness buff who’s into Crossfit too.

“This platform will go beyond measurement to motivate and drive improvement and make the road to personal transformation fun and social,” Costolo said in his note on Twitter.

“For wellness professionals, from fitness coaches to physical therapists and nutritionists and more, our platform will be the easiest and most flexible way to extend expertise and guidance by orders of magnitude.”

Details about the startup are still pretty scant. Since announcing he’d be stepping down from his role as Twitter’s CEO in June 2015, Costolo has stayed pretty low-profile. He has helped as an advisor for the writers of the HBO series “Silicon Valley.”

In case a new startup isn’t enough to keep him busy, Costolo is also joining venture capital firm Index Ventures, where he’ll be investing in new companies as a Venture Partner, he announced on Twitter.

Costolo’s career includes founding dot-com business SpyOnIt, which tracked changes on websites and alerted you in real-time, and selling Feedburner to Google in 2007 for $100 million. The internet entrepreneur then went to Google before he joined Twitter, where he worked his way up to CEO.

Here are Costolo’s tweets announcing his new venture:

