A female traveller accused a former TSA agent of forcing her to expose her breasts and let him look down her pants for a 'security screening'

A female traveller filed a complaint after a former TSA agent allegedly forced her to expose her breasts and looked down her pants for a security screening at LAX in June.

The former TSA agent, 22-year-old Johnathon Lomeli, was arrested and charged for false imprisonment at his California home on Thursday.

A female traveller was going through a standard airport security screening at the Los Angeles International Airport, when she says one TSA agent tricked her into showing her breasts and letting him look down her pants under the guise of a security screening.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, she was travelling through LAX around June 10, 2019, when former TSA agent Johnathon Lomeli, 22, took advantage of a security screening to sexually harass her.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Insider, Lomeli was working at the document verification podium when he told the female traveller she would have to go through a more intensive screening process to verify her identity after losing her ID cards while visiting Los Angeles.

Although Lomelli said a female TSA agent would be conducting the pat-down procedure, he would be taking her for additional security search in a private room afterward.

Before the female agent arrived, Lomeli told the traveller he needed to see inside her bra to check if she was hiding anything and asked her to pull her pants away from her waist so he could look inside.

After the female agent conducted the pat-down, Lomeli lead her away for what she believed to be an additional search. However, once the two were alone on an elevator, Lomeli said he could conduct the search “in the elevator instead of walking to the screening room.”

According to an arrest affidavit, the unnamed traveller said Lomeli told her “to show me your full breasts” so he could make sure she still had nothing in her bra.

Uncomfortable, the traveller asked if the screening was done but Lomeli commanded her to lift her pants and underwear. The woman said she complied because she was afraid Lomeli would “inappropriately touch her.”

After Lomeli had finished his inspection, he added that she had “nice breasts” before allowing her to leave.

Lomeli was arrested by FBI agents and task force officers on February 6 at his El Monte, California home on a felony count for false imprisonment by fraud or deceit, according to an arrest warrant.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Justice confirmed that Lomeli is now out of jail on a $US50,000 bond and will be arraigned on February 27. It is unclear if Lomeli has obtained an attorney and he could not be reached for comment.

The TSA confirmed that Lomeli no longer works for the federal agency and said it will “fully cooperate with the investigation.”

“TSA does not tolerate illegal, unethical or immoral conduct,” a statement from TSA read. “The behaviour described in the charging documents is unacceptable and an affront to the hardworking and committed members of our workforce.”

According to the arrest affidavit, TSA’s screening guidelines prohibit strip searches on passengers in all cases and clarify that all screening activities should be confined to a screening checkpoint. If pat-downs are conducted, the can only be done by an agent of the same gender.

A TSA spokesperson told CNN that Lomeli began working for TSA in 2017 and was suspended from working on June 18. While his suspension occurred shortly after the alleged misconduct, it is not clear why he was suspended at the time.

According to a press release from the California Department of Justice, Lomeli’s arrest was a joint effort involving the California Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Air Marshals Service, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Airport Police, and the TSA.

“Women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect everywhere,” Attorney General Becerra said in a statement about the case. “There is no excuse for this kind of alleged behaviour. It’s not ok on the street, it’s not ok in our schools, and it’s certainly not welcome at the airport.”

TSA pat-downs have long been a point of contention in the airport security screening process– beyond making travellers uncomfortable, it is a procedure that is vulnerable to misconduct or human error. The news comes shortly after a federal appeals court decided in 2019 that travellers could sue the TSA for abuses that happen during the screening process – a departure from the immunity granted to the government from lawsuits, Reuters reported.

Calls to the Los Angeles International Airport were not immediately returned.

