The former Trump staffer who Stephanie Grisham accused of violent domestic abuse is suing her, alleging defamation

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (2nd R) and Max Miller arrive in the Booksellers area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Washington, DC, on September 20, 2019. ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Former Trump aide Max Miller filed a defamation lawsuit against Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham, a former White House press secretary, claims Miller hit her when they were dating.

Grisham’s memoir has made a slew of explosive claims about her time working for Trump.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

A former aide to Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against Stephanie Grisham, accusing her of lying when she alleged that he was physically abusive while they were in a relationship.

Max Miller filed the lawsuit in an Ohio court on Tuesday, which was reviewed by Insider.

Grisham, a former White House press secretary, described being physically abused in her relationship while promoting her book.

The book, “I’ll Take your Questions Now,” also contains a string of damning claims about her time working for the Trumps that have dominated headlines in US media for days.

In a Washington Post op-ed Tuesday, Grisham alleged that an unnamed White House staffer was physically abusive towards her.

She does not name Miller in the article or book, but confirmed his identity Tuesday in a CNN interview with host Jake Tapper.

“I didn’t put his name in there on purpose because I’ve moved on,” Grisham told Tapper.

The allegations were reported earlier by Politico in July, when sources told the publication that Miller had pushed Grisham against a wall and slapped her after she accused him of infidelity.

Miller’s attorney, Larry Zukerman, rejects the abuse accusations in the lawsuit. He described them as “absolutely untrue” and as a “malicious attempt to secure personal financial gain by selling more books.”

In a statement to Insider, Zukerman said that Grisham was seeking revenge against his client.

“A thorough and independent investigation will not only confirm that Ms. Grisham has “no proof” to corroborate her allegations against Mr. Miller as she preemptively conceded in her article that was published in the Washington Post,” he wrote. “But will also establish that she has made false allegations against him in retaliation for him breaking her heart by ending their relationship and subsequently becoming engaged to Emily Moreno.”

In the lawsuit Miller’s attorney accused Grisham of defamation, and requested an injunction to bar her from repeating the allegations. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the request was rejected by a judge,

In the interview with Tapper, the host asked her about the abuse she alleges took place.

“If there’s anything I can take away,” Grisham said, “I’m almost stronger than ever now, and no one is ever going to abuse me again in any way, shape, or form.”

Miller, who worked as a special assistant to Trump in the White House, is currently running for Congress in Ohio, where he is seeking to unseat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

In January, Gonzalez was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the Trump over the January 6 riot.

When Miller announced his candidacy, Trump said that Miller “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Grisham has written that neither Donald or Melania Trump seemed to care when she had told them about Miller’s abuse.

In the CNN interview she described Trump’s endorsement of Miller as a “gut punch.”

Grisham has not responded specifically to the lawsuit. In an interview this week with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, she said she expected fierce pushback against the book including several lawsuits.

-Good Morning America (@GMA) October 4, 2021