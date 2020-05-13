Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released early from prison to home confinement over COVID-19 concerns

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released from prison early over COVID-19 concerns, his lawyers confirmed to Insider.

Manafort’s release, first reported by ABC News, comes a little over a year into his serving a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence at FCI Loretto in Pennsylvania.

He’ll serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.

Manafort was sentenced to prison in March 2019 after being convicted of and pleading guilty to multiple federal charges between two cases that unfolded as part of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Manafort’s release, first reported by ABC News, comes a little over a year after he received a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence. ABC reported that due to his frail health, officials at the FCI Loretto prison in Pennsylvania released Manafort and he will be allowed to serve out the final four-plus years of his sentence in home confinement.

The former senior Trump campaign aide was convicted in two separate cases that unfolded as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His conviction was one of the most high-profile victories Mueller’s team secured in the probe.

A jury in Virginia found Manafort guilty on eight federal counts of tax fraud, bank fraud, and failure to report foreign bank accounts in August 2018.

Instead of going to trial in the second case, Manafort struck a plea deal with Mueller’s office and pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and obstruction. But US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who oversaw the Washington, DC, case against Manafort,nullified the deal after the court determined that Manafort had lied to prosecutors and violated his plea deal after agreeing to cooperate.

Jackson sentenced Manafort to 60 months for the first count, with 30 months concurrent with his sentence in the Virginia case. For the second count, Jackson sentenced Manafort to 13 months in prison. In total, Manafort was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

During Manafort’s sentencing hearing last year, prosecutors argued heavily for a strict sentence for the former Trump campaign chairman.

“Mr. Manafort committed crimes that undermined our political process,” Andrew Weissmann, a prosecutor on Mueller’s team, told the court.

He also emphasised how serious it was for Manafort to illegally lobby for foreign governments on US soil. “It is hard to imagine a more righteous prosecution of this act,” Weissmann said, adding that it is not the first time someone has been prosecuted for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Weissmann also pointed to the crimes Manafort committed after already being charged in the Russia investigation.

“After being indicted, while on bail from two federal courts in a high-profile matter,” Manafort engaged in criminal conduct that “goes to the heart of the American justice system,” Weissmann said.

When Manafort had a chance to speak before the court, he expressed remorse. “I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” he said, adding that his “behaviour in the future will be very different” and that he had “already begun to change.”

After he was sentenced to federal prison, state-level prosecutors in New York and Virginia began considering indicting Manafort on additional state charges.

In March 2019, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. opened an investigation into Manafort’s business activities in the region, and a grand jury indicted him on 16 counts of fraud-related felony charges including mortgage fraud, falsifying business documents, and conspiracy.

But in December 2019, a New York federal judge dismissed all 16 of the Manhattan DA’s charges against Manafort, ruling that they violated “double jeopardy” rules that protect defendants from being charged with the same crimes twice.

Manafort, 71, suffered health troubles while in prison. He appeared in court using a wheelchair and sources close to his legal team at one point said he was suffering from gout. In December 2019, Manafort was admitted to the hospital for a “cardiac event” but has since recovered.

