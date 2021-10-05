A former Trump aide has been evading a subpoena from the January 6 committee for more than a week: CNN

Dan Scavino AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The House committee investigating the January 6 riot issued subpoenas to 4 former Trump aides.

Investigators haven’t been able to find Dan Scavino since September 23, CNN reported.

The committee believes Scavino could provide key information on Trump’s actions before the riot.

A Trump aide has been evading a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot for more than a week, CNN reported.

Multiple sources told CNN that investigators are unable to find former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Scavino, alongside former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Steve Bannon, and former chief-of-staff to former Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Kash Patel, were subpoenaed on September 23, The Washington Post reported.

The request ordered all four to hand over documents by October 7 and appear for depositions by October 15, CNN reported.

The committee, which is chaired by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, is working to piece together what former President Donald Trump knew leading up to the riots.

The Post reported that following the subpoenas, former President Trump said he’d invoke executive privilege to block them.

“Hopefully the Unselect Committee will be calling witnesses on the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, which is the primary reason that hundreds of thousands of people went to Washington, DC in the first place,” Trump said.

CNN reported that the committee said Scavino could provide useful information because of his communication and work with Trump. The committee thinks he could give key information on Trump’s behavior on January 6.

Since August, the committee has ramped up its efforts, issuing numerous public records requests to seven executive branch agencies, including for records on communication between Trump and many key allies.

Insider could not reach Scavino for comment.