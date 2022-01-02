Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is promoting an election fraud board game

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stands before a television interview at the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Peter Navarro served as a trade and manufacturing adviser under the Trump administration.

Navarro is promoting “Election 2020, You Decide,” a board game created by Play 4 Fun LLC.

The game pushes baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Navarro, who served as a trader advisor to former President Donald Trump, is promoting a board game created by Missouri-based corporation Play 4 Fun that pushes baseless conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 election.

In a promotional video, Navarro raves about “Election 2020, You Decide,” a board game which he says puts “a wealth of videos, news clips, and other documentation at your freedom-loving and truth-seeking fingertips.”

“Want to know how the Democrats stole the 2020 election? Play the game. Want to know how Tony Fauci likely helped create a deadly virus in a communist Chinese bioweapons lab? Play the game. Want to get to the bottom of the Russia collusion hoax? Yep. Play the game,” Navarro says in the video.

The game features several talking head avatars that are spoofs of real-life political commentators — Henderson Blooper, Raquel Sadnow, Tuckle Carson, Rolf Schnitzer — and retails for $49.95.

“There’s even a cool system where QR codes take you to videos and media on your phone so you can see the lies and hypocrisy of the left in living color,” a talking head named Candle Owens – a spoof of right-wing political commentator Candace Owens – says in a demonstration video of the game.

Some of the games’ features are “fake news” cards about media disinformation and “triggered” cards, which dole out consequences to either team. Players can also get trapped in designated quarantine areas or safe spaces, according to the game’s rules page.

Additionally, the game contains a “masters of the universe cabal” card that allows the player who draws it to “own the message and influence of the mainstream media.” It features the logos of national media outlets and tech companies, as well as the Hollywood sign and the flag of China, according to an image of the card shown on the game’s website.

A post shared by @electionfun

The website also includes fake endorsements from several political figures, including:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “At midnight, we snuck this game into the infrastructure bill for every democrat except for Manchin and Sinema.”

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci: “Between gain-of-function research and practicing my pitching, I always find time to play Election 2020.”

“Omar Al Zahed,” press secretary for the Taliban: “Playing Election 2020 with ISIS in our new Apache helicopters from Joe Biden was so funny that we’re allowing women to play.”

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison: “COVID lockdowns remain in effect and will be strictly enforced… unless you have a gathering to play the Election 2020 board game. No masks required!”

In small text at the bottom of its website, Play 4 Fun LLC states that the board game is “for entertainment purposes only” and is intended for a mature audience.

“Any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental or is intended purely as a satire, parody, or spoof of such persons and is not intended to communicate any true or factual information about that person, place, or event,” a disclaimer states.

Insider has reached out to Play 4 Fun LLC and representatives of Navarro for comment.