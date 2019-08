Rob Ford, the former mayor of Toronto, has died at age 46 after a battle with cancer, the Associated Press reports, citing his family.

Ford’s death ends an 18-month long struggle with pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer, according to The Globe and Mail.

