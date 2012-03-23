Former Top Pick Matt Bush Has Been Arrested After Running Over A Motorcyclist

Photo: AP Images

Matt Bush, the top pick in the 2004 Major League Baseball draft, was arrested last night for Driving Under the Influence and for fleeing the scene of the accident that left a 72-year old motorcyclist in serious condition (via RaysIndex.com).According to the report, Bush, who is now a pitching prospect with the Tampa Bay Rays, hit the motorcyclist from behind with his SUV and then “literally the tire on the SUV ran over the driver’s head.” The driver was wearing a helmet.



Bush then fled the scene but was apprehended a short while later.

Bush has a history of arrests and alcohol related incidents, that include an altercation outside a night club, a drunken assault of a high school athlete, and DUI.

Bush, who was drafted as a shortstop by the San Diego Padres, was converted to a pitcher, and later traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was subsequently released by the Jays and spent time in rehab before signing with the Rays.

