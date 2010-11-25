Former Texas Tech Coach Mike Leach Sues ESPN For Libel

Photo: AP Images

Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach is suing ESPN for libel stemming from a report last year that the coach mistreated a player, the AP reports.That player happened to be the son of ESPN analyst Craig James. Leach was fired amidst the allegations.



Leach claims ESPN participated in “willful and negligent defamation,” and wouldn’t retract their reports despite his numerous requests. Leach also sued Spaeth Communications, a PR firm Leach feels James hired to sway public opinion against him.

