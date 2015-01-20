Former Test Cricketer Stuart MacGill Is Suing Cricket Australia For $2.6 Million

Former Australia test cricketer Stuart MacGill. Photo: Getty Images

Former Australian Test bowler Stuart MacGill has taken legal action against Cricket Australia, suing for more than $2.6 million in missed match payments, prize money and interest.

MacGill, 43, filed a suit with the Victorian Supreme Court, in which he claims the sporting body neglected to pay him injury payments for a period of two years from May 2008, the SMH reports.

After 44 Tests and a career spanning more than 10 years, MacGill was offered a one year contract from mid-2007. The right arm leg-spinner was forced to retire in 2008 due to injury, but not before signing another 12-month contract for 2008 to 2009.

MacGill claims Cricket Australia did not pay him more than $1.6 million in match payments and prize money and is claiming more than $984,000 in lost interest and costs.

Despite suffering injuries throughout his career, MacGill says he was always paid when he was unable to play, in accordance with the player injury policy.

In the suit he claims that in May 2008 he consulted Cricket Australia’s team manager and the captain, informing them he could not play due to injury. However, “the team medical officer was not available” for consultation and MacGill says he was advised to return home by Cricket Australia officials.

After failed attempts at recouping what he was owed under contract, MacGill tried to negotiate with Cricket Australia who denied liability and refused to mediate the claims.

