Former Telstra COO Kate McKenzie moves to NZ's Chorus

Kate McKenzie, the former chief operating officer of Telstra, is moving to New Zealand to take on the role of CEO of Chorus, the ASX and NZX listed telecommunications infrastructure company.

Kate McKenzie says she’s long admired Chorus’ roll out of high quality broadband infrastructure.

“I look forward to playing my part in working with the rest of the telecommunications sector to make it as easy as possible for our customers to enjoy the benefits of this nation-wide upgrade and all of the social and economic benefits that will deliver,” she says.

She and her husband will move to New Zealand when she takes up the Chorus role in February 2017.

She spent 12 years at Telstra, most recently as chief operations officer, responsible for Telstra’s field services, IT and network architecture and operations.

Before that she was group managing director, innovation, products and marketing.

Kate McKenzie. Image: Telstra

McKenzie stepped down from Telstra in July. Australia’s biggest telco has been hit by a series of network outages this year.

She was a CEO in the NSW government of the departments of commerce, industrial relations and the Workcover Authority.

At Chorus she replaces Mark Ratcliffe.

“Having skillfully navigated through the establishment of Chorus and some tumultuous years, Mark can step down knowing the fibre rollout is going well, the company is in a strong position and it has been recognised as one of the best employers in Australasia for five consecutive years,” says Chorus chairman Patrick Strange.

