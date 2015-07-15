A former female tech worker turned exotic dancer says both are 'degrading in their own ways'

A strip club in San Francisco’s SOMA neighbourhood not only draws the nearby tech workforce as patrons, but it also attracts some as dancers.

A former head of media sales, “Tiffany,” as she is as identified in an article by Forbes, gave up her desk job to dance at the Gold Club. When Tiffany worked in tech, it was a place she used to take clients for meetings.

The Gold Club is as notorious as it is profitable because of its prime location near tech companies like Salesforce, Optimizely and Yelp. The $US5 all-you-can-eat brunch on Fridays apparently draws in the tech workforce to the shows.

“I was able to regularly get a higher number of dances and I would attribute that not to my dancing skills but my ability to talk technology,” she told Fortune’s Ryan Mac. “I threw guys for a loop because I knew the difference between multi-tenant SAAS and cloud computing.”

Dancing, though, is harder work than being in tech, she said.

“There’s this crazy delusion that strippers are coming home with $US1,000 a night,” she told Fortune. “A lot of the girls that work in strip clubs work a lot harder than the people in tech. They’re both special and degrading in their own ways.”

