Former Taliban Ambassador Addicted To iPhone

One byproduct of the Taliban’s ouster: There’s a tech boom going on in Afghanistan. For a profile on the subject, the AP interviewed Mullah Abdul Salaam Zaeef, a former Taliban ambassador who spent almost four years in Guantanamo — and is now “never without his Apple iPhone.”

AP: Zaeef, who reconciled with the Afghan government after being released from U.S. custody, says he uses his iPhone to surf the Internet and find difficult locations, employing the built-in GPS. He even checks his bank account balance online.

“It’s easy and modern and I love it,” Zaeef said as he pinched and pulled his fingers across the iPhone’s touch screen last week. “This is necessary in the world today. People want to progress.”

This is very cool. But from the photo, it appears Zaeef is stuck with the first-generation iPhone, with only wi-fi (and mobile phone triangulation) to help with location. Get this man an iPhone 3G with real GPS!

