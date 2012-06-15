Former Take-Two Execs Plead Guilty In Options Case

Former Take-Two Interactive Software general counsel Kenneth Selterman and former chief accounting officer Patti Tay pleaded guilty today to charges related stock options backdating. The New York-based gaming company, best known for its “Grand Theft Auto” series, is now controlled by a consortium of investors led by Strauss Zelnick and his ZelnickMedia group. Reuters



