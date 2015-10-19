Former Sydney Swans star Adam Goodes is now a brand ambassador for David Jones

Former Swans player Adam Goodes. Photo: Getty Images.

Former Australian of the Year and Sydney Swans star, Adam Goodes, has signed up as a brand ambassador for retailer David Jones in his first job since retiring from AFL.

David Jones also appointed Goodes an advisor on indigenous reconciliation as the South African-owned department store rolls out its reconciliation action plan (RAP).

Goodes joins current ambassadors Emma Freedman, Jason Dundas and Montana Cox, and also features in the retailer’s new advertising campaign, “It’s In You”, along with Jessica Gomes, Sydney musician Tim Rogers and others.

Goodes said he believed the new role would allow him to advocate on issues that mattered to him, such as education.

“As part of my role I will support David Jones in promoting positive change in the areas of environment, ethical sourcing and community,” he said.

“I believe when heritage organisations such as David Jones have a RAP they play an important role in ‘closing the gap’ by creating an inclusive society and promoting change.”

Goodes retired from AFL in September after 17 seasons, became an unexpected lightning rod for race relations in Australia after he took time out mid-season after being subjected to constant booing from rival fans.

Speaking last week at the club’s presentation dinner, he admitted he planned to retire at that point, but the support of the club and Swans fans brought him back to see out the season.

“I didn’t want to come back and play footy, it was a tough situation,” he said.

“To see our supporters who have stuck by me for the longest part of my journey and have always been there to support me, and this football club, that was the reason I wanted to come back.”

He watched the game he missed on TV, and in the seventh minute of the third quarter – a reference to his jersey number, 37, Swans fans stood as one and applauded Goodes for more than a minute.

“To see the supporters and the love and the way the boys played that day really showed me how much I meant to them which was really beautiful,” he recounted.

Here’s the new DJs ad campaign featuring Goodes:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.