Former Surgeon General, C. Everett Koop, Dies At 96

C. Everett Koop, who served as the nation’s Surgeon General under President Ronald Reagan from 1982 to 1989, died in New Hampshire Monday at the age of 96, the AP reports. The cause of death is not yet known.



Koop was well-known for advocating sex education and condoms to stop the spread of AIDS and raising awareness about the health dangers of tobacco use.

