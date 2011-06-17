Ex-Sun CEO Tweeting Like Mad To Explain Why He's Building A New Startup In Colorado

Scott McNealy was the CEO of Sun during its heyday, and is probably best remembered for all the potshots he used to take at Microsoft.



He’s been out of the spotlight for a few years since selling Sun to Oracle, but lately he’s reemerged to lead a mysterious new startup called Wayin. Just last week the company filed with the SEC to announce its first round of funding (about $6 million). But the company’s Web site is pretty well blank.

Except for a link to McNealy’s Twitter stream, where he’s been tweeting about Wayin fairly frequently.

Just this morning, he gave 10 reasons why the company is headquartered in Colorado rather than Silicon Valley (on the right).

Most of the reasons are pretty jokey as you can see, but the information about Tom Jessiman as CEO is new — he’s the former CEO of online sports-picking site PicksPal, the bulk of which was bought by Liberty Media back in 2009 and has since been shut down.

Other things we know from McNealy’s Twitter stream:

He hasn’t spoken to Oracle’s Larry Ellison in a year and a half, so safe to say Ellison isn’t involved in the new company. (Oracle bought Sun in 2009.)

It’s an enterprise product and wil need “mission-critical enterprise-class support.” It will also be sold to the ecducation market

It’s not a big on-premises software product, but will be delivered as some kind of online serivce. He joked that the product would not run on Itanium (a high-performance Intel processor that Oracle recently announced it would stop supporting) until Amazon Web Services ran on Itanium. “In other words, nevvvveeeerrrrr.”

The company is looking for engineers in Colorado with expertise in “Amazon web services, iPhone developers, Objective-C, Java, REST API, SDK, Big Data, user interface, Android, data viz (visualisation)”

