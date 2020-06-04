Former State Department Inspector General ousted by Trump confirms investigations into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's conduct

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. State Department Inspector General Steve Linick

Former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick confirmed in an interview with members of Congress that his office was investigating matters involving the conduct of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to the transcript of the interview, shared by BuzzFeed News’ Jason Leopold, Linick and his office were looking to allegations that Pompeo and his wife were misusing government resources for personal errands.

Linick’s office was also investigating Pompeo’s “emergency” declaration to push billions in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and other countries, citing the transcript.

The State Department watchdog who was fired last month by President Donald Trump confirmed his office was looking into matters involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s conduct,BuzzFeed News’ Jason Leopold reported Wednesday.

Former State Department IG Steve Linick was suddenly ousted by the president in mid-May, despite the requirement to give Congress 30-day notice before removing an inspector general. Trump claimed he “didn’t know anything” about Linick’s firing.

Linick told members of Congress in an interview that at the time of his firing, there was an ongoing investigation into allegations of misuse of government resources by Pompeo and his wife.

NBC News reported that Linick’s office was looking into whether Pompeo tasked a staffer with his personal errands, like walking his dog and picking up his dry cleaning.

Linick said his office requested documents in relation to the investigation from Pompeo’s office, and that Linick personally spoke to Under Secretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao and Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun about the investigation. Pompeo previously denied knowledge of the investigation in an interview with The Washington Post.

Linick’s office was also reviewing Pompeo’s “emergency” declaration to push billions in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and other countries, according to the transcript of the interview.

In the interview with members of Congress, Linick said he was “shocked” by his ouster, and that it came without any warning from Trump or Pompeo. He added that any public justifications offered by Pompeo and other officials for his firing were “either misplaced or unfounded.”

“I have not heard any valid reason that would justify my removal,” Linick said.

State Department IG Steve Linick who Trump fired confirms in interview with members of Congress his office was looking into two matters that directly touched on Pompeo’s conduct and that senior State Department officials were aware of his investigations pic.twitter.com/WrDBxLwNPD — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) June 4, 2020

