Former State Department official: Evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia would create a 'constitutional crisis'

Anne-Marie Slaughter, a former state department official, discusses what the evidence of Trump ties to Russia before the election would mean for the constitution. Following is a transcript of the video.

If we actually find that the Trump campaign was talking to Russian officials and – not just talking, that’s fine, but exchanging information in some way, we will have a constitutional crisis. You can not traffic with a foreign power who is deliberately trying to destabilize your democracy, and everyone agrees on that, and actually help them in any way, that’s essentially being a foreign agent. So, should we find that information, we will have a constitutional crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.