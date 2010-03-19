Former Spoiled Magazine Editors Get Rude Awakening In Post-Print World

Brandon Holley, the 43-year-old editor in chief of Yahoo!’s Web site for women Shine, is profiled in this morning’s New York Times. Holley was once editor of Jane magazine at Condé Nast before the sassy women’s magazine was shut down in July 2007. Now she works out of her Red Hook, Brooklyn home.



Shine is doing well as it approaches its second anniversary (No. 2 in traffic behind Glam Media) and Holley insists editing the site is a “great job.” But she and some of the original editors of the site had a hard time transitioning from the glitzy print world to stay-at-home blogging and editing. Two of her eight original editors quit since the site’s launch.

From the New York Times:

When she was the editor in chief of Jane, Condé Nast’s monthly for young single women, she had a big office in the company’s Times Square headquarters, a driver and a lavish expense account. She sat in the front row at the Paris and Milan fashion shows. She was invited to fabulous parties by Hollywood publicists. Sometimes, a stylist did her hair in her office while she was on the phone.

“I can’t even imagine that at this point in my life,” she says with a laugh. “It was a different time.”

Welcome to the new post-print world, Brandon.

Read more at the New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.