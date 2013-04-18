Former Spice Girl Mel B Barred From Channel Nine's Australia's Got Talent

Photo:

Sorry Spice Girl.

A judge dealt Channel Nine a blow today, banning Melanie Brown — otherwise known as Scary Spice — from appearing on its Australia’s Got Talent television program, reports the SMH.

Brown was contracted to rival network Seven for their X Factor program when Nine poached her to host their show.

Today a judge ruled that an injunction that had been granted pending the outcome of the hearing should remain in place.

Stephanie Gardiner has more here.

