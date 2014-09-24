Former Speaker Peter Slipper Has Escaped A Jail Sentence Over Squandered Parliamentary Cab Vouchers

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Peter Slipper, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has escaped a jail sentence after being found guilty of squandering parliamentary taxi vouchers.

Slipper has been given a two year good behaviour bond, ordered to complete 300 hours of community service and repay $958.

The former Fisher MP was facing a maximum penalty of one-year in jail and a $6,600 fine for each offence.

Slipper, whose political career collapsed amid a range of accusations of improper behaviour, was found guilty in July of misusing parliamentary cab vouchers during a visit to Canberra wineries in 2010.

The former MP’s lawyer attempted and failed to have the case thrown out of court three times.

