Former Speaker Peter Slipper Convicted Over Using Cab Vouchers To Visit Wineries

File / Getty

Peter Slipper, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives whose political career collapsed amid a range of accusations of improper behaviour, has been found guilty of misusing parliamentary taxi vouchers by ACT Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker.

Slipper was accused of dishonestly redeeming multiple cab vouchers to visit wineries close to Canberra on three different occasions in 2010, The Australian reports.

The former MP’s lawyer attempted and failed to have the case thrown out of court three times.

While the taxi trips totalled $954 at the time of use, Slipper now faces losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement benefits – he gets an annual pension of $157,000 following his defeat in the seat of Fisher in last year’s federal election.

