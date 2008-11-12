Former Sony Pictures Head Jon Peters Headed To Jail?

Hairdresser turned movie producer and onetime Sony Pictures co-head Jon Peters may be headed to the hoosegow for violating the terms of his parole agreement. No word on whether he might be able to secure his freedom by fighting a giant spider.



Page Six: The Hollywood powerhouse behind “Superman Returns,” “Batman” and “Ali” is charged with multiple violations of his parole stemming from a drunk-driving plea. The Ventura County district attorney’s office tells Page Six Peters is due in court on Jan. 16 to answer charges he failed to complete an alcohol-education program, or report to his probation officer, or complete community service.

What’s more, a source says a document submitted by the four-times-divorced filmmaker is being examined for alleged forgery, as it shows he did a required 40 hours of community service – when he had really finished only four hours.

Peters pleaded no contest to DUI after dozing off on the 101 Freeway in Ventura on Feb. 11, 2006. He agreed to a sentence of three years probation and community service with Homeboy Industries, which helps ex-gang members go straight…

If Peters is found guilty of parole violation, he could be sent to jail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.