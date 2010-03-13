Baron & Budd Attorney And Former Soldier Lands Part In Matt Damon Movie

Rep. Allen Vaught

Photo: AP

He’s not leaving his day job(s), but he is appearing on the big screen.Baron & Budd litigator Allen Vaught, who also happens to be a former soldier and a current Texas state representative, has a small part in Matt Damon’s upcoming movie Green Zone, the Tex Parte Blog reported. Vaught has a brief speaking role in a scene in which Damon’s character is questioning intelligence provided to the troops in Iraq.



Green Zone is based on Rajiv Chandrasekaran’s Imperial Life in the Emerald City and Vaught told Tex Parte that Chandrasekaran and his partner interviewed him while researching the book. Vaught was a captain in the U.S. Army reserves and served nearly a year in Iraq during 2003 and 2004.

In other words, Vaught is not your typical firm attorney — Purple Heart winner, state politician, IMDB profile.

According to that profile, this is not Vaught’s first time on film; he also appeared in the 2009 documentary The Road to Fallujah.

See Tex Parte’s entire article here.

