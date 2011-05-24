Former Soccer Prodigy Freddy Adu Back On U.S. National Team

Freddy Adu has returned to the U.S. Roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Adu has been selected to the U.S. roster for next month’s Gold Cup as well as a June 4 exhibition against World Cup champion Spain, the first time in two years he’s been selected.The 21-year-old midfielder has struggled to fulfil the potential he showed when he joined D.C. United at age 14, being left off the World Cup team last summer. But he’s gotten regular playing time at Rizespor in Turkey.



U.S. coach Bob Bradley’s 23-man roster is heavy on veterans, including Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Jozy Altidore and captain Carlos Bocanegra. He also chose up-and-comers Juan Agudelo, Eric Lichaj and Tim Ream for the all-important Gold Cup, soccer’s championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Americans will begin gathering for training camp Thursday in Cary, N.C. After playing Spain in Foxborough, Mass., the U.S. opens Gold Cup group play against Canada on June 7 in Detroit.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Tim Howard (Everton, England), Marcus Hahnemann (Wolverhampton, England), Nick Rimando (Salt Lake)

Defenders: Carlos Bocanegra (Saint-Etienne, France), Jonathan Bornstein (Tigres, Mexico), Steve Cherundolo (Hannover, Germany), Clarence Goodson (Brondby, Denmark), Eric Lichaj (Leeds, England), Oguchi Onyewu (Twente, Netherlands), Tim Ream (New York), Jonathan Spector (West Ham United, England)

Midfielders: Freddy Adu (Rizespor, Turkey), Michael Bradley (Aston Villa, England), Clint Dempsey (Fulham, England), Landon Donovan (Los Angeles), Maurice Edu (Rangers, Scotland), Benny Feilhaber (New England), Jermaine Jones (Blackburn, England), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht, Belgium), Robbie Rogers (Columbus)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New York), Jozy Altidore (Bursaspor, Turkey), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose)

