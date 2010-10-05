Former Showtime Prez Robert Greenblatt To Replace Jeff Zucker At NBCU?

With Jeff Zucker having announced a few weeks ago he will resign as CEO of NBC Universal once the company’s merger with Comcast goes through, TV industry buzz now suggests that former Showtime president Robert Greenblatt is the leading candidate to replace him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Under Greenblatt, Showtime became a true competitor to HBO, and during his tenure at Fox he helped develop mid-90s hits like “Beverly Hills: 90210” and “Melrose Place.”

James Hibberd reports:

“He’s not just a guy who does one thing well,” [Paradigm TV agent Debbie] Klein said. “He’s patient and has a very keen sense of material. He knows how to work with writers without stepping on their voice. Very few executives have that ability, such as [CBS entertainment president] Nina Tassler.”

An insider at another talent agency dubbed Greenblatt “the opposite of Zucker. Greenblatt manages for creativity, not for margins,” the source said. “He’s about the artistry, not the budget. He has a consistent track record, and he takes risks. He has both a business and a creative track record; very few people have both.”

A dealmaker at another agency agreed, saying Greenblatt is “beloved in the community.”

“He’s had three jobs, and he’s killed it at every one of them,” the agent said. “He’s all about what’s on the page. He’s not a starf***er. I hope he gets the — I hope he takes the job.”

Read more at The Hollywood Reporter >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.