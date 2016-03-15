The VC that just left Sequoia says the woman suing him for abuse was looking for 'vengeance'

Longtime Sequoia Capital venture capitalist Michael Goguen who left the firm following an explosive lawsuit accusing him of sexually and emotionally abusing a woman and then refusing to pay her an agreed upon settlement, has filed a cross-complaint against the woman in question.

Goguen’s cross-complaint accuses plaintiff Amber Baptiste of “extortion, rescission, declaratory relief, breach of contract, a restraining order, and invasion of privacy.”

Goguen, a partner at Sequoia for nearly 20 years, allegedly signed a contract agreeing to pay Baptiste $40 million to drop a prospective lawsuit against him, but only paid $10 million of that sum, according to a a recent complaint by Amber Baptiste.

In his cross-complaint, Goguen argues that the relationship with Amber Baptiste was consensual and that her suit is part of a “campaign of harassment” against him after he ended the relationship. The filing includes pictures of a scantily-clad woman, allegedly of Amber Baptiste, as well as text messages, that Amber Baptiste allegedly sent him.

“Far from being a victim of any sort of abuse or mistreatment of any kind, Ms. Baptiste fell deeply in love with Mr. Goguen directly because of his kind, caring, and compassionate treatment of her at every moment of their relationship,” the complaint reads.

Goguen’s suit seeks for Amber Baptiste to return the $10 million he paid her, as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

Business Insider reached out to Baptiste’s attorney’s for comment.

You can read the filing here:

Goguen / Baptiste Cross-Complaint



