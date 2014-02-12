A Former SEC Chair Is Selling His Gorgeous 218 Acre California Ranch For 15.9 Million

Former SEC Chair Harold Williams is selling his modern California ranch for $US15.9 million according to the WSJ.

It’s designed by the architect who also designed the Getty Museum, Michael Palladino. They met when Williams worked for the J. Paul Getty Trust, which funded the museum.

The ranch is being sold in two parcels (if that’s what you want), the main house and the 8-stall horse facility. All in all, the ranch includes 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, a gym, an office, and a solar-heated salt water pool. It’s also in the middle of wine country.

Realtor Carey Kendall has the listing.

