Former Seattle Seahawks Star Walter Jones To List Alabama Mansion

Can you imagine living in an incredible mansion with your own football field in the heart of Alabama the Beautiful? Here is your opportunity to purchase a fantastic property situated on 14 acres in Harvest, Alabama, which is located on the Alabama-Tennessee border.



Walter Junior Jones former NFL star for the Seattle Seahawks is parting with his incredible mansion that is definitely fit for any athlete. The home features much more than its extensive property lines and a football field as it includes a home theatre system, stunning pool and corresponding pool house, athletic-style gym and much more.

If you are an athlete then this beautiful estate could be a fantastic purchase to help you improve everything from your football skills to basketball with the numerous sport courts located on the property.

Photo: Wikipedia

The home itself is spacious and great for entertaining guests while also allowing for privacy complete with walking trails and glorious landscaping. In addition, the huge walk in closets and a garage that will fit up to 6 cars makes this home stand out among other properties nearby.Harvest is a very small town with only a little over 3,000 residents according to the 2000 census. The countryside allows for views that you cannot find with city living and privacy that is simply unmatched The city itself is growing due to local construction, but has experience a slight setback due to the April 27,, 2011 tornado damage that devastated parts of Alabama.

This is a stunning property that definitely stands out in this small Alabama town that would make a great home for anyone looking to live a quiet life in the country. With the current buyers market this could be an incredible investment opportunity in the heart of Alabama. Who knows, you could be the next person to own Walter Jones’ Alabama mansion.

