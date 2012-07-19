Former Scientologists Accuse The Church Of Routinely Forcing Abortions

Laura Ann DeCrecenzo describes her ordeal.

Yesterday, we wrote about Laura Ann DeCrescenzo, who is suing the Church of Scientology for, among other things, allegedly pressuring her to have an abortion.The church doesn’t want its members to have children because it “interferes with their productivity” according to The Tampa Bay Times.



Tony Ortega, editor-in-chief at the Village Voice, writes about DeCrescenzo’s three-year legal struggle against the church. She alleges that the organisation is doing everything possible to keep the case from going to court—because what comes out could be devastating.

DeCrescenzo says she worked 100 hours a week or more and received between $30 and $50 in pay. Her limited wages meant that she had few chances to leave. And when she got pregnant at 17, she only had the church to turn to.

DeCrescenzo isn’t the only woman to come out and accuse the church of pressuring her to have an abortion. Claire Headley sued the church for the same thing a few years ago, but her case was rejected and is currently on appeal.

And the mum of 27-year-old Alexander Jentzsch, a Church member who died a couple of weeks ago, says her son spiraled into depression after his wife was pressured to terminate her pregnancy.

Here’s a video of DeCrencenzo and Headley talking about their experiences:



And a video of Gary Morehead, a former Church employee, talking about how it was his job to pressure women to end their pregnancies.

