REUTERS EMPLOYEE: I Was Fired For Tipping The Feds Off About Our Early Releases

A former Thomson Reuters employee says he was fired after he warned federal authorities his company was tipping market reports, Bloomberg’s David Glovin reports.



Mark Rosenblum said in a complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that he was fired after he warned the FBI that colleagues “gave some customers an advantage by releasing the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers to them first.”

Glovin says Rosenblum claims Reuters releases the survey in three tiers:

At two seconds before 9:55 a.m., it goes to “ultra low- latency subscribers”; “desktop” subscribers get it at 9:55 a.m.; and at 10 a.m. it goes out to the general public, he said.

Rosenblum later told company executives about his complaint to the federal agents, Glovin says. He now seeks damages under U.S. whistleblower laws.

Reuters is denying the accusations.

