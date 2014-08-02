Former Redskins Player Releases Epic Statement Attacking Hillary Clinton For Calling Team's Name 'Insensitive'

AP Washington Redskins Doug Williams (17), George Rogers (36) and Clint Didier (86) celebrate the Redskins’ 21-17 victory over the Bears in Chicago, 1988.

A former Washington Redskins player is fuming mad because Hillary Clinton had the audacity to call the football team’s controversial name “insensitive.”

Clint Didier, a former tight end for the team for seven years who is now running for Congress as a Republican in Washington State, released a six-paragraph statement Wednesday evening demanding Clinton’s apology. In it, Didier criticised Clinton’s various gaffes and closed with a reference to alfalfa.

“I’m just flabbergasted that Hillary Clinton now thinks she’s the expert on what’s insensitive. But if she has suddenly become the Miss Manners of politics, then maybe she’s now willing to publicly apologise for HER OWN insensitive remarks, Like saying ‘What difference does it make?’ about the attacks in Benghazi,” Didier said. “She says Redskins owners need to think hard about the name. I have to wonder if she thinks long and hard about her own insensitive remarks — like, that she can relate to the problems of most Americans because her family was ‘dead broke.’ Really?”

Advocacy groups and many leading Democratic politicians have argued the Redskins moniker is a racial slur to Native Americans. Clinton, a leading Democratic presidential contender in 2016, agreed with that sentiment in a Tuesday television interview with Fusion’s Jorge Ramos.

“I think it’s insensitive. And I think that there’s no reason for it to continue as the name in our nation’s capital. I would love to see the owners think hard about what they can substitute,” Clinton said.

Didier disagreed and connected Clinton’s “own insensitive remarks” to a time he was insulted by a local reporter.

“Well I have thought about it lot — for 7 years when I played with the Redskins. And I knew it was a name meant to honour the Native Americans who were part of the early history of the team. We all wore the name proudly on our uniforms,” he said. “This whole ‘name-calling’ thing is so hypocritical. A reporter at the liberal ‘Seattle Weekly’ recently took a jab at me & the people of my district, calling us ‘rednecks’ and me ‘Chief Redneck” – -but no one called him out about that. Can you say ‘hypocrisy?’ (FYI — No matter how he meant it, I choose to take it as a compliment — that I’m a hard-working farmer who gets his hands dirty every day.)”

Didier concluded his statement with a link to his campaign Facebook page featuring photos of him baling alfalfa.

“But I won’t be sitting around holding my breath waiting for either Ms. Clinton’s or his apologies. I have alfalfa to bale tonight,” he said.

(h/t Washington Post)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.