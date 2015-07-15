Reddit's old CEO rewrites the history of Reddit and says 'the purge' of users will begin

Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong is continuing to stoke the drama engulfing the site, claiming that Reddit’s management is not as pro-free speech as commonly believed, and that Ellen Pao, who quit as CEO this month following massive protests, was one of the few people out to protect Reddit users’ interests.

He also says the new CEO will move ahead with “the purge,” the censorship and removal of offencive, harassing, and racist subreddits.

Wong left the company in November 2014 following a dispute over relocation plans, but has commented repeatedly over the last week on Reddit about the current situation.

The site was recently wracked by the biggest protests in its 10-year history following the abrupt dismissal of popular staff member Victoria Taylor, leading to the resignation of interim CEO Ellen Pao, who many in the community viewed as responsible for Taylor leaving the company.

Reddit cofounder Steve Huffman subsequently rejoined the company and took the reins as CEO, and announced a public Q&A session on an update to Reddit’s content policy this Thursday. In his post, Huffman says that “there is also a dark side [to Reddit], communities whose purpose is reprehensible, and we don’t have any obligation to support them” — a reference to the numerous racist, misogynistic, and otherwise toxic communities who live under Reddit’s “free speech” umbrella. “And we also believe that some communities currently on the platform should not be here at all.”

In the comments below, Wong dispels a myth about Reddit’s historic pro-free speech position. The site is widely understood to be strongly anti-censorship, and staff members have previously defended r/Jailbait, a community for sharing sexual photos of girls who appear to be (or are) under the age of consent. Wong himself has espoused a similar position in the past, writing in the aftermath of the leak of hundreds of intimate photos of female celebrities that every Reddit user “has the right to choose between right and wrong, good and evil, and that it is your responsibility to do so. When you know something is right, you should choose to do it. But as much as possible, we will not force you to do it.”

However, according to the ex-CEO, “that wasn’t [the founders’] intention at all ever.”

Instead: “The free speech policy was something I formalized because it seemed like the wiser course at the time. It’s worth stating that in that era, we were talking about whether it was OK for people to post creepy pictures of women taken legally in public. That’s shitty, but it’s a far cry from the extremes of hate that some parts of the site host today. It seemed that allowing creepers to post (anonymized) pictures of women taken in public, in a relatively small subreddit that never showed up on the front page, was a small price to pay for making it clear that we were a place welcoming of all opinions and discourse.”

Wong then turns his attention to Pao, who became a particular focus of Reddit’sire when the company under her management took the decision to ban r/FatPeopleHate and a number of other controversial communities in June. Staff say they banned the communities because they “break our reddit rules based on their harassment of individuals” — but many Redditors took the news as a direct assault on Reddit’s alleged free speech roots, and protested heavily.

One comment on the announcement that read “f**k you Ellen Pao Ellen Pao you SJW [Social Justice Warrior] piece of shit” was upvoted by users more than 3,000 times. And at one point, 31 of the top 33 posts on the subreddit r/PunchableFaces were photos of Ellen Pao’s face.

Wong says that Pao isn’t out to censor — in fact, she was committed to the site’s pro-free speech position, and that by successfully campaigning for her removal, Reddit users have effectively shot themselves in the foot. He also alleges that Pao resisted large-scale purges of more controversial subreddits, knowing the effect doing so might have on the community

Here’s the relevant part of his post (emphasis ours):

But… the most delicious part of this is that on at least two separate occasions, the board pressed /u/ekjp to outright ban ALL the hate subreddits in a sweeping purge. She resisted, knowing the community, claiming it would be a shitshow. Ellen isn’t some “evil, manipulative, out-of-touch incompetent she-devil” as was often depicted. She was approved by the board and recommended by me because when I left, she was the only technology executive anywhere who had the chops and experience to manage a startup of this size, AND who understood what reddit was all about. As we can see from her post-resignation activity, she knows perfectly well how to fit in with the reddit community and is a normal, funny person – just like in real life – she simply didn’t sit on reddit all day because she was busy with her day job. Ellen was more or less inclined to continue upholding my free-speech policies. /r/fatpeoplehate was banned for inciting off-site harassment, not discussing fat-shaming. What all the white-power racist-sexist neckbeards don’t understand is that with her at the head of the company, the company would be immune to accusations of promoting sexism and racism: she is literally Silicon Valley’s #1 Feminist Hero, so any “SJWs” would have a hard time attacking the company for intentionally creating a bastion (heh) of sexist/racist content. She probably would have tolerated your existence so long as you didn’t cause any problems – I know that her long-term strategies were to find ways to surface and publicize reddit’s good parts – allowing the bad parts to exist but keeping them out of the spotlight. It would have been very principled – the CEO of reddit, who once sued her previous employer for sexual discrimination, upholds free speech and tolerates the ugly side of humanity because it is so important to maintaining a platform for open discourse. It would have been unassailable. … Well, now she’s gone (you did it reddit!), and /u/spez has the moral authority as a co-founder to move ahead with the purge. We tried to let you govern yourselves and you failed, so now The Man is going to set some Rules. Admittedly, I can’t say I’m terribly upset.

In short: The Reddit community has allegedly deposed the one person committed to protecting it from the censorship it fears.

Wong had previously claimed that Ellen Pao was framed, and that she took the fall for the dismissal of Victoria Taylor when it wasn’t her decision. “[Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian] had different ideas for AMAs, he didn’t like Victoria’s role, and decided to fire her,” he wrote.

He continued: “Then when the hate-train started up against Pao, Alexis should have been out front and center saying very clearly “Ellen Pao did not make this decision, I did.” Instead, he just sat back and let her take the heat. That’s a stunning lack of leadership and an incredibly sh*tty thing to do.”

Ohanian responded that “it saddens me to hear you say this, Yishan. I did report to her, we didn’t handle it well, and again, I apologise.”

It’s not yet clear what Yishan Wong’s motives are in all of this — we have reached out to him and will update this when he responds — but either way, it’s astonishing to see current and former executives fight in this way in public. It’s inconceivable that former Twitter Dick Costolo might bicker with founder Jack Dorsey on the platform, for example.

It’s well worth reading Yishan Wong’s full post — republished in its entirety below:

AYYYYYY LMAO How’s everyone doing? This is AWESOME! There’s something I neglected to tell you all this time (“executive privilege”, but hey I’m declassifying a lot of things these days). Back around the time of the /r/creepshots debacle, I wrote to /u/spez for advice. I had met him shortly after I had taken the job, and found him to be a great guy. Back in the day when reddit was small, the areas he oversaw were engineering, product, and the business aspects – those are the same things I tend to focus on in a company (each CEO has certain areas of natural focus, and hires others to oversee the rest). As a result, we were able to connect really well and have a lot of great conversations – talking to him was really valuable. Well, when things were heating around the /r/creepshots thing and people were calling for its banning, I wrote to him to ask for advice. The very interesting thing he wrote back was “back when I was running things, if there was anything racist, sexist, or homophobic I’d ban it right away. I don’t think there’s a place for such things on reddit. Of course, now that reddit is much bigger, I understand if maybe things are different.” I’ve always remembered that email when I read the occasional posting here where people say “the founders of reddit intended this to be a place for free speech.” Human minds love originalism, e.g. “we’re in trouble, so surely if we go back to the original intentions, we can make things good again.” Sorry to tell you guys but NO, that wasn’t their intention at all ever. Sucks to be you, /r/coontown – I hope you enjoy voat! The free speech policy was something I formalized because it seemed like the wiser course at the time. It’s worth stating that in that era, we were talking about whether it was OK for people to post creepy pictures of women taken legally in public. That’s shitty, but it’s a far cry from the extremes of hate that some parts of the site host today. It seemed that allowing creepers to post (anonymized) pictures of women taken in public, in a relatively small subreddit that never showed up on the front page, was a small price to pay for making it clear that we were a place welcoming of all opinions and discourse. Having made that decision – much of reddit’s current condition is on me. I didn’t anticipate what (some) redditors would decide to do with freedom. reddit has become a lot bigger – yes, a lot better – AND a lot worse. I have to take responsibility. But… the most delicious part of this is that on at least two separate occasions, the board pressed /u/ekjp to outright ban ALL the hate subreddits in a sweeping purge. She resisted, knowing the community, claiming it would be a shitshow. Ellen isn’t some “evil, manipulative, out-of-touch incompetent she-devil” as was often depicted. She was approved by the board and recommended by me because when I left, she was the only technology executive anywhere who had the chops and experience to manage a startup of this size, AND who understood what reddit was all about. As we can see from her post-resignation activity, she knows perfectly well how to fit in with the reddit community and is a normal, funny person – just like in real life – she simply didn’t sit on reddit all day because she was busy with her day job. Ellen was more or less inclined to continue upholding my free-speech policies. /r/fatpeoplehate was banned for inciting off-site harassment, not discussing fat-shaming. What all the white-power racist-sexist neckbeards don’t understand is that with her at the head of the company, the company would be immune to accusations of promoting sexism and racism: she is literally Silicon Valley’s #1 Feminist Hero, so any “SJWs” would have a hard time attacking the company for intentionally creating a bastion (heh) of sexist/racist content. She probably would have tolerated your existence so long as you didn’t cause any problems – I know that her long-term strategies were to find ways to surface and publicize reddit’s good parts – allowing the bad parts to exist but keeping them out of the spotlight. It would have been very principled – the CEO of reddit, who once sued her previous employer for sexual discrimination, upholds free speech and tolerates the ugly side of humanity because it is so important to maintaining a platform for open discourse. It would have been unassailable. Well, now she’s gone (you did it reddit!), and /u/spez has the moral authority as a co-founder to move ahead with the purge. We tried to let you govern yourselves and you failed, so now The Man is going to set some Rules. Admittedly, I can’t say I’m terribly upset. http://i.imgur.com/BBvdWuv.gif

NOW WATCH: Ridley Scott is about to show us a world where the Allies lost World War II



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.