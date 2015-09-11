Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao is dropping her appeal for her gender discrimination case

Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao is dropping her appeal and paying the legal costs in her gender discrimination case, Pao wrote in an essay on Re/Code.

“Over the past three and a half years, I have pursued a legal case against Kleiner Perkins for gender discrimination and retaliation. Seeking justice in the courts has been painful for me personally and professionally, and for my family. I am now moving on, paying Kleiner Perkins’ legal costs and dropping my appeal. My experience shows how difficult it is to address discrimination through the court system,” she wrote.

Pao lost all counts of her case against the venture capital firm on March 27, 2015, when a jury found that her gender was not the motivating reason for her not being promoted to a general or senior partner, or for her termination at the firm. In June, Pao was ordered to pay $US275,966.63 in court costs to her former employer Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Developing….

