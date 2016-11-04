The ad agency CEO at the center of a racism and bullying lawsuit blogged about his 'punishing' experience

Voice Comunicação/YouTube Alexei Orlov, former RAPP global CEO.

Alexei Orlov, the former global CEO of Omnicom ad agency RAPP who resigned from his post this summer amid a discrimination lawsuit brought against him by the company’s former US president, has blogged about his experience.

Orlov resigned in June, a month after RAPP USA president Greg Anderson filed a lawsuit accusing him of “harassment”, wrongful termination, and “discriminatory animus against women and various racial and ethnic groups.” RAPP’s lawyers denied the “outrageous” allegations, saying the accusations about Orlov’s behaviour were “gross mischaracterizations.” The case is not yet closed.

Orlov has been writing about his experience on his website and blog, which was spotted by AgencySpy. The website positions itself as “Thoughts of the life of business and the business of life.”

In one September blog entry, titled “Think fast, but respond carefully,” Orlov appears to reflect on the lawsuit and his departure from RAPP:

“Some of you who know me well are waiting and have been waiting for me to react to certain things that have happened in my life in the last punishing few months. But I have chosen instead to reflect and at the right moment to respond in a way that is both considered, thoughtful and responsible.”

Orlov now serves as an advisor to the global CEO at Omnicom’s DAS group of companies. Marco Scognamiglio replaced Orlov as RAPP global chief executive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.