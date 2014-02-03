Former Qantas Boss Geoff Dixon Is Selling This Awesome Sydney Apartment

Geoff Dixon is selling his apartment. Getty

Geoff Dixon is selling his apartment in The Rocks, near the Sydney CBD.

According to a Fairfax Media report, Dixon and his wife Dawn are seeking around $6.5 million for the luxury residence that has views to the city’s famous Opera House.

The couple bought the apartment in 2010 for $7.75 million, according to Fairfax, though the market was a bit stronger then.

It’s three bedrooms, at the top of the heritage-listed Metcalfe Building on Hickson’s Road at The Rocks.

Here’s a photo:

