Former Print Journos Launching Mobile Magazine In The Fall

There’s a new magazine launching this fall, but you won’t see it on newsstands.Rather, Nomad Editions, which is being launched by a group of former magazine journalists including former Newsweek president Mark M. Edmiston, is being designed for the iPad, iPhone and other mobile technology.



The magazine, called Nomad Editions and created by a New York start-up of the same name, will feature the work of freelance journalists with expertise in a specific area, like surfing or movies. Every Friday, starting in October, subscribers will receive through a mobile application what amounts to a mini-magazine, focused on their area of interest. Each edition is expected to each take 20 to 30 minutes to read.

An avid reader of books on his iPhone, Mr. Edmiston said he started batting around the idea of providing high-quality magazine journalism for mobile devices in spring 2009, before the iPad reached the market, but well after the Kindle and other mobile devices began to steal readers away from print. The venture has been financed largely by friends, family and a crop of angel investors; the company has raised $600,000 so far.

