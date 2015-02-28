Former prime minister John Howard leaves hospital after heart attack scare

Former prime minister John Howard. Photo: Daniel Berehulak/ Getty.

Former Prime Minister John Howard has been discharged from the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney after receiving surgery for a heart condition.

The 75-year-old was admitted on Monday after feeling a tightness in his chest while playing golf.

Tests later revealed he did not suffer a heart attack but had blockages in his arteries.

The surgery involved having two stents inserted into his heart.

Howard will return to work next week, but will be unable to play golf or do other exercise for a month.

He is the second longest-serving Australian prime minister, after Sir Robert Menzies, as leader from 11 March, 1996 to 3 December, 2007.

