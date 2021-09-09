Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham is writing a damaging memoir about her time working for him and Melania

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (L) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters before he boards Marine One and departing the White House November 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham is writing a tell-all memoir.

A source hinted it would be damaging, telling Axios Grisham knows “where all the bodies are buried.”

Grisham also worked for Melania Trump when she was First Lady before serving Trump.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is writing a memoir about her time working for former President Donald Trump in which she’s expected to reveal new scandals, Axios reported.

Grisham served as press secretary in Donald Trump’s White House from July 2019 to April 2020, and also worked as chief of staff and communications chief for First Lady Melania Trump.

As a member of the inner circle of both the president and first lady, she had a unique insight into the Trump family’s four years in the White House, sources told Axios.

“Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself,” an unnamed source told Axios.

Grisham “has receipts … she was a press person and it was her job to make sure she knew what was happening,” added the source.

“I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House,” will be published Harper Collins on October 5, according to pre-publication details posted on Amazon.

It is due to join a number of other memoirs by former Trump aides containing damaging behind-the-scenes details of Trump’s chaotic style of governing, among them an exposé by former national security advisor John Bolton.

Grisham was the only White House press secretary in history not to hold in-person briefings for journalists, instead delivering remarks to pro-Trump networks such as Fox News where she attacked the media.

During her tenure she battled against the almost daily scandals and turmoil that marked Trump’s term as president, including the investigation that resulted in Trump’s first impeachment in November 2019.

At the time, she was critical of journalists seeking to “get famous” by writing books about Trump.

“They’re writing books now. They’re all getting famous off of this presidency,” she told host Brian Doocey of “Fox & Friends” in September 2019.

After resigning as press secretary, she served as chief of staff to Melania Trump. She resigned on January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot.