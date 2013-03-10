Nelson Mandela Hospitalized For Tests

Former South African President Nelson Mandela has been admitted to the hospital for tests, the AP reports.



Mandela was admitted for a “scheduled medical check-up to manage existing conditions in line with his age,” according to a statement from the president’s office.

It adds that there is “no reason for any alarm.”

The ex-leader was treated for a lung infection and gallstones a few months ago, according to SkyNews.

