Nelson Mandela Hospitalized For Tests

Former South African President Nelson Mandela has been admitted to the hospital for tests, the AP reports.
Mandela was admitted for a “scheduled medical check-up to manage existing conditions in line with his age,” according to a statement from the president’s office.
It adds that there is “no reason for any alarm.”
The ex-leader was treated for a lung infection and gallstones a few months ago, according to SkyNews.
