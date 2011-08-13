Ex-Page Six Columnist Jared Paul Stern: "NY Post Couldn't Hack An Electric Toothbrush"

Photo: AP

Jared Paul Stern doesn’t think the New York Post could be involved in the phone-hacking scandal that threatens to bring down News Corporation.”They couldn’t hack an electric toothbrush there,” Stern told the Los Angeles Times. “There are no techno-whizzes to figure it out and they don’t have anything like the budget of those British papers. The Post hemorrhages money. They don’t have the budget for any extras.”



Stern, the former Page Six writer who lost his job after Ron Burkle accused him of extortion, is not the Post‘s biggest fan.

He also, however, probably has a point. We’re talking about the same paper that always manages to inject extra spaces into stories posted on the website.

