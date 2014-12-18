12 Former Porn Stars Who Now Lead Boring, Normal Lives

Oxymoron Entertainment Former porn star Asia Carrera is now a mother of two living in Utah.

Ever wonder what porn stars do when they retire from “the business”?

They become real estate agents, authors, activists, private investigators, and your next door neighbour in the ‘burbs.

The 2010 documentary “After Porn Ends” caught up with 12 former adult film performers to see where life had taken them. We’ve tracked down a majority of the film’s stars for more recent updates.

