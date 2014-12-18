12 Former Porn Stars Who Now Lead Boring, Normal Lives

Oxymoron EntertainmentFormer porn star Asia Carrera is now a mother of two living in Utah.
Ever wonder what porn stars do when they retire from “the business”?
They become real estate agents, authors, activists, private investigators, and your next door neighbour in the ‘burbs.
The 2010 documentary “After Porn Ends” caught up with 12 former adult film performers to see where life had taken them. We’ve tracked down a majority of the film’s stars for more recent updates.
Asia Carrera was the first half-Asian female to become an A-list porn star, appearing in 389 videos.
The Mensa International member walked away from a full academic scholarship to college to pursue a career in porn. She enjoyed learning all the crew members' jobs in between scenes.
Today, Asia lives with her two children in Mormon country, Utah, where porn is illegal. She recently made headlines for wearing a colander in her driver's licence photo, as a religious statement.
Tyffany Million was known as the 'dirty girl' of porn, appearing in 129 titles, and took pride in her acting abilities. 'I'm the biggest damn faker you've ever met,' she has said.
After one amateur night at a strip club and a few raunchy Polaroids sent to 'Playboy,' Mary Carey burst onto the porn scene. At the height of her career, she made $300,000 per month.
Carey ran for governor of California twice, promising to legalise gay marriage and tax breast implants.
Carey retired in 2008, but cranked out one more film while facing financial instability. Today, she hosts a talk show 'Politically Naughty with Mary Carey' on TradioV.
Raylene acted in the 'dirtiest of the dirtiest' videos until she was scooped up by Vivid Entertainment, where the footage was 'less disgusting.' It was, as Raylene said, 'as high class as it's going to get.'
Raylene became an addict and credits her son with saving her life. 'Looking at him reminds me how precious life is,' Raylene said. She went on to get her real estate licence and works as an agent.
Randy West got his start as a nude model for art classes, and estimates he's been with 3,000 women in his life ...
But all he wants is to meet the right woman and have children. West competes in celebrity golf tournaments for charity and says he still doesn't need to take Viagra.
When she quit porn, the Christian community rescued Moran from poverty. Today, she is happily married and works for an outreach program for women in the sex industry.
John Leslie says he worked 40 days out of the year, 'and maybe 15 to 20 days were sex days.' He shot more than 500 titles over 20 years.
He retired and resumed his passion, painting, which he studied in college. Leslie died of a heart attack in 2010.
Amber Lynn followed her big brother, adult film director Buck Adams, into the family business. Lynn was discovered by the wife of 'Hustler' magazine's publisher, and had a 17-year career.
Clean and sober since 2000, Amber (left) dabbled in real estate and sobriety counseling. She now hosts a talk show, 'Rock-N-SeXXXY Uncensored' on LA Talk Radio.
Desperate for a better life than what prostitution and stripping could provide, Shelley 'Roxy' Lubben found an escape in porn.
But she left the industry when she caught a STD. The wife and mother of three was ordained as a chaplain and earned her bachelor's degree in theology.
Lubben (center) has also undertaken the quest to shut down the XXX business. She's testified on Capitol Hill and serves as president of the Pink Cross Foundation, which offers support to adult film workers.
Heralded as the first porn 'superstar,' Seka found mainstream fame. She appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' and dated Hollywood movie stars.
Last year, Seka published an autobiography recounting her years in the biz. She earns a living off her website and enjoys gardening, cooking, and crafting.
Houston was the first porn star to receive a $1 million dollar paycheck, holds the 'world's biggest gang bang' title, and auctioned the -- ahem -- 'trimmings' after her labiaplasty for a reported $50,000.
Moving beyond porn was particularly difficult for Houston, who couldn't keep a job in real estate because she would be recognised. 'I was a publicity whore. I was good at it,' Houston said.
Today, Houston is a church-going mother and cancer survivor who graduated from nursing school with a 4.0 GPA. But her tweets reveal that she's returned to webcam performing.
