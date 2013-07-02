12 Former Porn Stars That Now Lead Boring, Normal Lives

Former porn star Asia Carrera is now a stay at home mum living in Utah.

Ever wonder what happens to pornstars once the bright lights go out on their careers? What do they do when they retire from “The Business?”



They become real estate agents, nurses, Christian activists, stay-at-home mums, and private investigators.

The 2010 documentary “After Porn Ends” begged the question “Can they really live a normal life after porn?” and followed former pornstars in their new, mostly ordinary lives.

They could be your neighbour, and you probably wouldn’t even know about their previous career between the sheets.

But the road to societal normalcy isn’t always easy and often presents financial struggle, parent-child conflicts — like being recognised at their preteen daughter’s track meet — and relapses into the industry.

Still, few former pornstars in “After Porn Ends” say they have regrets.

We rounded up the 12 erotic actors and actresses turned contributing members of society — and the few who came out of retirement.

Asia Carrera was the first half-Asian female to become an A-list porn star, appearing in 389 videos. The Mensa International member walked away from a full academic scholarship to college to instead pursue a career in porn. She enjoyed learning all the crew members' jobs in between scenes. Today, Asia is a stay-at-home mother of two living in Mormon country in St. George Utah, where porn is illegal and she's less recognised. Tyffany Million was known as the 'dirty girl' of porn, appearing in 129 titles, and took pride in her acting abilities. 'I'm the biggest damn faker you've ever met,' she has said. She walked away from porn when she met the right man. She's happily married, a mother of two... And runs her own business as a licensed private investigator and bounty hunter. An aspiring Rabbi-turned-stud, Richard Pacheco has been named Playgirl's 'Man of the Year.' Pacheco wrote a memoir of love and sex, titled 'Hindsight' and now collects action figures. After one amateur night at a strip club and a few raunchy Polaroids sent to 'Playboy,' Mary Carey burst onto the porn scene. At the height of her career, she made $300,000 per month. Carey ran for governor of California twice, promising to legalise gay marriage and tax breast implants. Carey retired in 2008, but cranked out one more film while facing financial instability. Today, she makes reality show appearances and hopes to make a career in comedy acting. Raylene acted in the 'dirtiest of the dirtiest' videos until she was scooped up by Vivid Entertainment, where the footage was 'less disgusting.' It was, as Raylene said, 'as high class as it's going to get.' Raylene became an addict and credits her son with saving her life. 'Looking at him reminds me how precious life is,' Raylene said. She became a licensed real estate agent before eventually returning to porn. Randy West got his start as a nude model for art classes, and estimates he's been with 3,000 women in his life... But all he wants is to meet the right woman and have children. West competes in celebrity golf tournaments for charity and says he still doesn't need to take Viagra. The former bikini model, Chrissy Moran, only appeared in 30 videos, but gained a cult following online. When she quit porn, the Christian community rescued Moran from poverty. Today, she works for an outreach program for women in the sex industry. John Leslie says he worked 40 days out of the year, 'and maybe 15 to 20 days were sex days.' He shot more than 500 titles over 20 years. He retired and resumed his passion, painting, which he studied in college. Leslie died of a heart attack in 2010. Amber Lynn followed her big brother, adult film director Buck Adams, into the family business. Lynn was discovered by the wife of 'Hustler' magazine's publisher, and had a 17-year career. Today, Amber runs a successful real estate practice and does sobriety counseling. Desperate for a better life than what prostitution and stripping could provide, Shelley 'Roxy' Lubben found an outlet for her pent-up anger in porn. Now Lubben is on a quest to shut down the XXX business, testifying on Capitol Hill and pulling men and women out of the industry through her organisation Pink Cross Foundation. Heralded as the first porn 'superstar,' Seka found mainstream fame — appearing on 'Saturday Night Live' and dating Hollywood movie stars. Today, Seka earns a living off her website and enjoys gardening, cooking, and crafting. 'I know I don't look like the domestic goddess,' Seka said. Houston was the first porn star to receive a million dollar paycheck, holds the 'world's biggest gangbang' title, and auctioned the, ahem, 'trimmings' after her labiaplasty for a reported $50,000. Moving beyond porn was particularly difficult for Houston, who couldn't keep a job in real estate because she would be recognised. 'I was a publicity whore. I was good at it,' Houston said. Today, Houston is a church-going single mother and cancer survivor who graduated from nursing school with a 4.0 GPA.

