Former Police Officer Armed With Assault Rifle Fires At West Virginia Courthouse

A former police officer armed with an assault-style rifle shot up to two dozens rounds of ammunition at a federal courthouse in Wheeling, W. Va. on Wednesday, the Associated Press

reports.

Police returned fire and killed the gunman. MetroNews of West Virginia reports that authorities have identified the gunman as a former police officer.

The man was shooting from a parking lot across from the building, according to the AP. He is reported to have been killed after security guards returned fire.

Officials are still trying to determine a motive, according to CBS. No one was hit by the man’s bullets, but one officer was injured by shattered glass in the courthouse.

Carla Daniels, who witnessed the shooting, told MetroNews: “I saw a guy with a rifle and he was just pointing in toward the federal building and just shooting. After he fired so many shots, he reached down on the ground and he must have reloaded and he went back to shooting again.”

CBS reports that the Department of Homeland Security is now investigating the incident.

