Former PM John Howard has a 'walk of wonder' named after him in Canberra

John Howard on a walk during his final election campaign, 2007. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images.

Australia’s second-longest serving prime minister, John Howard, was back in his old political hunting ground today for the launch of a science walk around the city named in his honour.

Canberra’s “John Howard Walk of Wonder”, designed by Questacon, the national science and technology centre, was inspired by the 76-year-old’s famous daily perambulations when leader.

It takes people on a 45-60 minute trip around the national capital’s parliamentary triangle, pausing at 19 spots of scientific interest, such as the Questacon torsional wave, the Magna Carta monument and the promenade of trees to answer questions such as why lichen only grows on one side of a tree and whether sound always echoes.

Howard’s successor, Malcolm Turnbull, launched the walk today – which comes as a free smartphone app – with his old boss.

We welcome the Hon John Howard to Questacon to launch the inaugural Questacon Walk of Wonder (WoW) #WoW pic.twitter.com/Yx4jH3g7XM — Questacon (@questacon) October 13, 2015

Here’s the map if you feel the need to walk in his famous footsteps:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.