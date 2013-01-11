Former Player Says The NFL Already Has Openly Gay Players That Are Accepted By Teammates

Photo: SB Nation

Wade Davis made headlines last year when he discussed what it was like to be a gay athlete in the NFL, and how gay players have to conceal their sexuality and blend in with their teammates. But in an interview for The Daily Beast, Davis is now saying some “semi-open” gay players are not hiding their lifestyle and that teammates are aware and accepting.



Davis says that in some cases, a player is known to have a boyfriend but that his personal life is kept separate from the team. He cited one player that is known by teammates to be gay who still hangs out with the team away from the field. “If they go to the Waffle House late night or if there’s a barbecue or a smoke session at someone’s house this guy goes and just exists just like everyone else,” said Davis. “[But] his partner may not take part in that.”

Davis adds that in some cases gay players don’t hang out with teammates, but are not treated any differently than a player that chooses to go home to a wife instead of hanging out. “There are players who know that this player may have a boyfriend or may not date women and that’s just it,” said Davis. “It’s not talked about. He’s there to do a job…[the gay player is not treated] any different than anyone else.”

When asked to approximate the number of gay men in the NFL, Davis said he only knows about three, with one being a “significant contributor.”

Read the full interview at The Daily Beast.

