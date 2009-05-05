Former Palm Exec Lands At HP, What's He Doing?

Former Palm (PALM) executive Jonathan Oakes has landed at HP (HPQ), we’ve learned.

Oakes lists his current job as “business development” at HP’s “emerging businesses” group on his LinkedIn profile. Most recently, he was cofounder of Cruxy, a Brooklyn-based digital marketplace startup that shuttered in March.

Jon has worked at HP since January, his LinkedIn profile says. There, he’s “working on the development of new products and business models for the Emerging Businesses Unit at HP.”

That’s the division at HP that develops smartphones, among other products. Oakes worked at Palm from 2001 through 2004, where he was a senior director. After that, he attended Harvard Business School, where he received an MBA.

An HP rep wouldn’t comment on whether the company is developing more phones. The company currently offers an expensive, outdated iPaq smartphone that runs Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile. It’s conceivable that HP might want to move deeper into the smartphone market, running either Windows OSes or Google Android. HP is already considering using Android for netbook computers, the WSJ reported in March.

Here’s how HP describes the “emerging businesses” unit, where Oakes works:

The PSG Emerging Businesses GBU (EBU) is composed of a portfolio of businesses within HP’s Personal Systems Group that drive innovation and extend the core PSG business lines. The present EBU portfolio is comprised of:



Attach: developing and delivering innovative products, services and partnerships to improve customer experience and loyalty.

Experience Software: Develops HP software that gives people compelling, easy-to-use experiences on HP’s personal computing devices.

HP Smartphones: Offering a seamless connected mobile experience for individual mobile professionals to large enterprises while simplifying the experience end-to-end.

HP Mobility Solutions: Provides comprehensive software solutions for mobile device management (MDM). This enables device manufacturers, operators, machine-to-machine (M2M) providers, and enterprises to remotely manage the entire lifecycle of a device from activation to termination.

